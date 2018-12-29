MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System has launched UW Extended Campus to expand access to a UW education to working adults throughout Wisconsin.
Aaron Brower, senior associate vice president for academic affairs in the UW System, will become the executive director for the UW Extended Campus. Brower has more than 30 years of experience within the UW System as a professor, program developer and administrator. The UW Extended Campus will report to the UW System vice president for academic and student affairs.
Working adults have a variety of unique educational needs and requirements in order to continue their education, complete degrees at the bachelor’s and master’s levels, and pursue non-credit professional credentials.
The UW Extended Campus is not a new accredited institution. Rather, it is a new enterprise that coordinates the UW System’s approach to online education and extends the reach of all existing UW institutions beyond their physical boundaries. All programs coordinated through the UW Extended Campus are partnerships: instruction and degrees come from the UW institutions while UW Extended Campus provides support to instructors and students, strategic marketing and student recruitment, and financial operations.
No new funds are used to create the UW Extended Campus. It builds on the successful partnership programs and operations of the former UW-Extension Division of Continuing Education, Outreach and E-Learning (CEOEL). The 21 programs overseen and managed by the former CEOEL grew 49 percent over the past five years, generating four dollars in revenue for every state dollar expended.
To view UW Extended Campus programs, go to ce.uwex.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.