UW- Parkside's Betty Rockendorf honored for health information management education

SOMERS — Betty Rockendorf, program director for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Health Information Management and Technology Program (HIMT) has won the Wisconsin Health Management Association (WHIMA) Education Award.

“I was surprised and honored,” Rockendorf said. She had transitioned from working in a health care facility to working full time as an educator with the UW-HIMT program just four years ago.

Rockendorf had received the WHIMA Distinguished Member Award back in 2016 and now in 2020 has been honored with the Educator Award.

During her tenure as a full-time educator, Rockendorf has been instrumental in gaining accreditation status for the HIMT program through a rigorous process with the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education. She has also successfully placed 142 students for professional practice experience (capstone experience) in 21 states, including prestigious placements with the Mayo Clinic, Kaiser-Permanente, Advocate-Aurora Health Care, Baylor, Scott & White Health Care, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Shriner’s Hospitals, AbbVie (Abbott Labs), the American Red Cross, the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs and many more. For students from Wisconsin, placement occurred at numerous facilities within the state.