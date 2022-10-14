Use of metal detectors to soon expand in Racine Unified schools

RACINE — The use of metal detectors in Racine Unified schools is expected to soon expand.

Dr. Eric Gallien Wednesday evening — at Festival Hall during the first public update on the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative between RUSD, the City of Racine and Racine County — spoke briefly about metal detectors in the schools.

He noted that they have been a subject of discussion after a student was found to be in possession of a firearm at Case High School Tuesday, sparking the Mount Pleasant school’s second lockdown in three weeks; the previous Sept. 28 lockdown followed a student being shot while off campus, across the street in the parking lot of the Delta Hotel.

He said the process for implementing metal detectors at RUSD schools started before COVID-19 arrived and they were already purchased in 2018. The metal detectors have been used at sporting events since 2019.

“We are here because we are angry and frustrated,” Gallien said of the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative. “Our community is much better than what we have been seeing most recently. Our students deserve to feel safe whether they’re going to school, to an event or just showing up in their own neighborhoods.

“They deserve to feel safe.”

The public can anticipate a statement from the district on the planned future use of metal detectors in the near future.

According to the National School Safety and Security Services consulting firm, “Day-to-day use of metal detectors is the exception, not the rule, in the majority of U.S. schools. However, they are used in some larger urban districts with a history of chronic weapons offenses.”