UPDATE: No school for RUSD students Monday and Tuesday; Siena Catholic Schools to be open

RACINE — Due to COVID-19, Racine Unified School District has extended its winter break by two days.

Instead of welcoming students back Monday, Jan. 3, students are to return Wednesday, Jan. 5, RUSD announced Saturday evening.

Teachers and all other district staff are still expected to report to schools Monday, Jan. 3.

The reason given in a notice to parents was "In order to be responsive to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic," which has pushed the American health care system to — and in some places beyond — its brink.

Siena Catholic Schools, which uses the same busing system as Racine Unified, will still have in-person school as planned Monday and Tuesday.

"We are committed to in-person learning with appropriate health and safety protocols in place," Siena President Brenda White said in an email to a reporter Sunday. "As we have throughout the pandemic, we will work closely with public health officials as we respond to the changing conditions of COVID-19."

Madison School District announced it would be going entirely virtual to begin 2022.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.