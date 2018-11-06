SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin Parkside Range plans to present its 2018 Fall Contemporary A Cappella Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, in UW-Parkside’s Main Stage Theatre in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, 900 Wood Road.
This contemporary a cappella group performs songs from popular genres of music. Students have opportunities to write original compositions, arrange pieces, and provide group management and artistic leadership.
The concert features these singing members: Cory Campagna, Kalyn Harewood, Bijou Hendee, Jon McIntosh, Bri Santelli, Madelyn Stucky and Dave Zapp. Other non-performing members include Samuel Fitzwater-Butchart, sound engineer; Anna Aehlich, social media/marketing intern; and Jazmin Zierten, administrative/rehearsal assistant.
Tickets cost $10; $5 for UW-Parkside students and staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.