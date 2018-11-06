Try 1 month for 99¢
Parkside Range Contemporary A Capella

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin Parkside Range plans to present its 2018 Fall Contemporary A Cappella Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, in UW-Parkside’s Main Stage Theatre in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, 900 Wood Road.

This contemporary a cappella group performs songs from popular genres of music. Students have opportunities to write original compositions, arrange pieces, and provide group management and artistic leadership.

The concert features these singing members: Cory Campagna, Kalyn Harewood, Bijou Hendee, Jon McIntosh, Bri Santelli, Madelyn Stucky and Dave Zapp. Other non-performing members include Samuel Fitzwater-Butchart, sound engineer; Anna Aehlich, social media/marketing intern; and Jazmin Zierten, administrative/rehearsal assistant.

Tickets cost $10; $5 for UW-Parkside students and staff.

