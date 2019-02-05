SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will present the next installment of Science Night scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, in the Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road.
Guest speaker Tyrone Hayes will give a presentation titled “From Silent Spring to Silent Night.”
Hayes’ research focuses on the role of steroid hormones in amphibian development. He has conducted both laboratory and field studies in the United States and Africa. His studies focus on topics of metamorphosis, sex differentiation, growth (larval and adult) and hormonal regulation of aggressive behavior. His work addresses problems connected to ecological, organismal and molecular questions. In addition to his research, he is a well-known advocate for improving regulations and the review standards of pesticides and other chemicals that may result in adverse health effects.
Hayes is a biologist and professor of integrative biology at University of California, Berkeley. Hayes spent his childhood studying frogs and lizards and won a state science fair with research that showed anole lizards had to be awake to change color. After graduating from Harvard University, Hayes was a technician and freelance consultant for Biosystems Inc.
In 1992 he went on to start his career at the University of California, Berkeley and has held multiple positions with the school that led to his current position. His academic accomplishments and advocacy work have been acknowledged in well-recognized publications and have been featured on National Geographic, TED and in documentary films.
Free parking is available after 6:30 p.m.
