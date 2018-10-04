SOMERS – The University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues its “50 Years Celebration” to honor the bold beginnings of the university and focus on the future of higher education in southeastern Wisconsin.
UW-Parkside will host alumni, sponsors, and community members for the 50 Years Gala at 5:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 in the Student Center Ballroom, 900 Wood Road. Nicholas T. Pinchuk, chairman and CEO of Snap-on Incorporated, and Jim Popp, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group, will serve as honorary co-chairs for the UW-Parkside 50 Years Gala.
This signature event celebrates the university’s first 50 years and raises support for the Future Focus Scholarship Fund, a new scholarship initiative that will offer more students the opportunity to reach their education goals.
“Like UW-Parkside, Johnson Financial Group believes in investing in the growth, health and well-being of our communities and the people who live in them,” said Popp. “Thank you to UW-Parkside for developing the future leaders of our communities for the past 50 years.”
“I'm proud to lend my support to this milestone event,” Pinchuk said. “The economic, social, and educational landscape of our communities has been enriched by the mission and work of UW-Parkside. It provides students the opportunity to avail themselves of the greatest educational system in the world — the American university.”
The Future Focus Scholarship Fund is led by the UW-Parkside Foundation. The fund will be established to support scholarships that can be targeted to students with the greatest financial need.
UW-Parkside Foundation president Tim Mahone said, “We are excited to have the support of Snap-on Incorporated and Johnson Financial Group as leaders in the development of the Future Focus Fund. As a lasting legacy of the 50th Anniversary, this scholarship fund will ensure more students have access to the opportunities provided by UW-Parkside for success in life and career in a diverse, global, and competitive society.”
To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.uwp.edu/gala.
