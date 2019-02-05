RACINE — United Way of Racine County is now accepting Youth As Resources grant proposals from students who are making a difference in their school or community.
YAR provides funding for youth-led community service projects. Any group of youth (up to age 21) may apply for a YAR grant up to $1,000. Grants are awarded to projects that are planned, led and implemented by youth with adults serving as advisers. The projects must address a community need or problem clearly and creatively. The deadline for student groups to submit grant applications is April 1.
For more information or to apply for a Youth As Resources grant, go to www.unitedwayracine.org/yar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.