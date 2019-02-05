Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — United Way of Racine County is now accepting Youth As Resources grant proposals from students who are making a difference in their school or community.

YAR provides funding for youth-led community service projects. Any group of youth (up to age 21) may apply for a YAR grant up to $1,000. Grants are awarded to projects that are planned, led and implemented by youth with adults serving as advisers. The projects must address a community need or problem clearly and creatively. The deadline for student groups to submit grant applications is April 1.

For more information or to apply for a Youth As Resources grant, go to www.unitedwayracine.org/yar.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments