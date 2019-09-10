{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — An ACT Prep Course will be offered at Union Grove and Wilmot high schools next month.

The Wisconsin Test Prep Course consists of seven sessions focusing on English, math, reading/writing and science. The sessions focus on each of the content areas and practice tests are taken weekly. Tests are scored and explanations are given for each question. The last week, a three-hour practice ACT test is given on Saturday.

Test scores are given to students as well as the correct answers to help better prepare them for the actual test. Our curriculum uses actual ACT test problems to maximize student test scores. The seven-week course provides Wisconsin Test Prep students with a distinct competitive edge on test day. For those students electing to take the Writing Test, we are including preparation during the Reading segment of the course.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The classes meet one day a week starting the week of Sept. 9 through Oct. 14. All classes will then have a practice test on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8-11:30 a.m. Classes are Monday nights, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Union Grove High School and 6-8 p.m. at Wilmot High School.

To sign up or ask any questions, call either Denise Moen at 262-385-5148 or Leann Pomeroy at 262-498-4113 or visit the web site at www.WisconsinTestPrep.com. Other courses will be offered for upcoming ACT tests at these schools and other schools; check the website for all classes. The cost for the course is $165.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments