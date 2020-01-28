Union Grove Union High School holds White Coat Ceremony 

The highlight of the ceremony involves the students receiving their white coat. The first White Coat Ceremony was held by Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago in 1989. The White Coat ceremony marks a new beginning for our students. Yet unlike a graduation, this ceremony does not symbolize the end of an academic journey; it is the inception of a new one.

When the students receive their coats, it is a representation of their upcoming years that will be dedicated to study, triumph, stress, hard work and academic and professional pursuits. Through it all, the coat will be with them, serving as a symbol for where they came from and where they are about to go. The ceremony concludes with the students reciting the oath that set their focus for this program and it is to remind them of what they set out to do, how far they have come and also to encourage them to continue the pursuit of a future in the medical field.