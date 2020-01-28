Union Grove Union High School holds White Coat Ceremony 

UNION GROVE — On Jan. 6th, Union Grove High School held its second annual White Coat Ceremony. The ceremony honors those students who completed the third Project Lead the Way Biomedical Course. The course, called Medical Interventions, follows a fictitious family whose members get sick.
Students explore how to detect and fight infection; screen and evaluate the code in human DNA; evaluate cancer treatment options; and prevail when the organs of the body begin to fail. Through real-world cases, students are exposed to a range of interventions related to immunology, surgery, genetics, pharmacology, medical devices and diagnostics.
The highlight of the ceremony involves the students receiving their white coat. The first White Coat Ceremony was held by Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago in 1989. The White Coat ceremony marks a new beginning for our students. Yet unlike a graduation, this ceremony does not symbolize the end of an academic journey; it is the inception of a new one.
When the students receive their coats, it is a representation of their upcoming years that will be dedicated to study, triumph, stress, hard work and academic and professional pursuits. Through it all, the coat will be with them, serving as a symbol for where they came from and where they are about to go. The ceremony concludes with the students reciting the oath that set their focus for this program and it is to remind them of what they set out to do, how far they have come and also to encourage them to continue the pursuit of a future in the medical field.
“Our two teachers for these classes are very dedicated to the success of our students and their ability to explore the medical field as a career.” We are also fortunate to have solid business partnerships with Ascension and Froedtert South to give students even more real world opportunities,” said UGHS Principal Joel Adamczyk.
Nineteen students presented and donned their white coats in front of their families and friends. The presentation included a short synopsis of their professional goals. The students’ interests are varied, from wanting to become surgical assistants, nurses, and various types of doctors and surgeons. Many of these students will actually continue to complete the fourth course in this program, Biomedical Innovations, which has a greater focus on independent research and issues that face communities.