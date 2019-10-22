{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School students Makenna Glassman and Zachary Morton are on track to earn 17 credits and have a welding maintenance and fabrication technical diploma by May — all before they even have their high school diplomas.

Last spring they enrolled in a welding academy and began taking courses at Gateway Technical College in Racine. The welding academy was made possible by a Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development grant awarded to Gateway.

Welding is among the top-five manufacturing careers gaining the most new jobs, according to a DWD report. In the next six years, it is projected that nearly 1,000 new welding jobs will be open in Wisconsin, according to the report.

