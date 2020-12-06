Union Grove students return after unauthorized homecoming dance; 'too early to know' if it was a superspreader event

UNION GROVE — As students return to Union Grove High School after a week of at-home learning, officials are holding their breath in hopes that an off-site homecoming dance did not and does not become a COVID-19 superspreader event.
School district administrators sent students home Nov. 27 to clear out the high school for a week, a move to prevent the coronavirus from spreading immediately after Thanksgiving holiday family gatherings. Students are scheduled to return Monday, with officials hopeful that their weeklong closure of the school helped to control the contagious upper respiratory virus.
But uncertainty surrounds the impact of a Nov. 27 indoor dance that was organized at a private banquet hall for Union Grove students to celebrate their homecoming with music, food and dancing.
Chief among the unanswered questions: How many students attended the non-school-sanctioned event?
Early registration estimates showed that as many as 70 or more students were planning to attend the $20-a-person dance, held at the establishment known as 1175 Sports Park and Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave. in nearby Dover.
School District Administrator Alan Mollerskov said he has been unable to reach the banquet hall’s owners to find out how many students participated and what safety precautions were taken. Mollerskov said business owners Rikki Storbeck and Travis Cadd earlier had agreed to supply a list of students by name, to help with contact tracing, should any coronavirus cases emerge.
About the only thing Mollerskov has determined so far is that the indoor dance went forward, despite warnings from school and health officials that it could risk an outbreak of COVID-19 at Union Grove High School.
Referring to the business owners, Mollerskov said: “They decided they were going to do it. So they did it.”
Storbeck and Cadd could not be reached for comment.
The dance had been promoted as an alternative for students who missed out on the traditional school homecoming dance when school officials this fall canceled the event out of concern about the coronavirus pandemic.
For an admission of $20 each, the banquet hall offered a pizza buffet, unlimited soda or juice, and dancing to music provided by a DJ. The banquet hall holds up to 300 people.
Storbeck earlier posted on Facebook a picture of a face mask that he said would be provided to all students, emblazoned with an image that read, “UG 2020 Homecoming.”
‘Too early to know’
Support Local Journalism
Margaret Gesner, health officer for the Central Racine County Health Department, said because only a week has passed, it is too soon to determine whether a COVID spreader event took place at the dance.
Gesner noted that it can take up to 14 days for symptoms to show up in a newly infected person.
“It’s too early to know,” she said.
Gesner said she advises students or others who were in attendance to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, especially if face masks were not required and other safety precautions were not enforced.
Shutdown feared
School officials had cautioned that if enough students attended the dance, any subsequent outbreak of COVID-19 could grow serious enough to shut down the entire high school.
Officials later decided to close Union Grove High School — home to 1,000 students in grades 9-12 — from Nov. 27 to Dec. 7 in anticipation of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings that could spread the virus. The school otherwise offers a hybrid structure that allows about half of its students to attend classes in person while the other half studies online at home.
The hybrid arrangement resumes on Monday and is scheduled to continue until the holiday break around Christmas.
Since the school year began, the school has reported 50 cases of coronavirus among students and staff, of which two are currently considered active cases.
School Board President Diane Skewes, a former registered nurse, said she hopes the unauthorized homecoming dance does not result in any new COVID-19 cases.
“I think it’s great if people come back and it’s a non-event,” Skewes said.
Mollerskov said he will continue trying to get more information from the dance organizers, including the list of participating students.
“Maybe no one will be sick,” he added. “Look on the bright side.”
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Union Grove 2020 graduation
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.