Union Grove students return after unauthorized homecoming dance; 'too early to know' if it was a superspreader event

School District Administrator Alan Mollerskov said he has been unable to reach the banquet hall’s owners to find out how many students participated and what safety precautions were taken. Mollerskov said business owners Rikki Storbeck and Travis Cadd earlier had agreed to supply a list of students by name, to help with contact tracing, should any coronavirus cases emerge.

About the only thing Mollerskov has determined so far is that the indoor dance went forward, despite warnings from school and health officials that it could risk an outbreak of COVID-19 at Union Grove High School.

Referring to the business owners, Mollerskov said: “They decided they were going to do it. So they did it.”

Storbeck and Cadd could not be reached for comment.

The dance had been promoted as an alternative for students who missed out on the traditional school homecoming dance when school officials this fall canceled the event out of concern about the coronavirus pandemic.

For an admission of $20 each, the banquet hall offered a pizza buffet, unlimited soda or juice, and dancing to music provided by a DJ. The banquet hall holds up to 300 people.