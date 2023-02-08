UNION GROVE — Union Grove public school open enrollment, which allows parents to apply for their children to attend school in a district other than the one in which they reside, continues through 4 p.m. Friday, April 28.

Interested parents must submit an application to the nonresident school district, and may not submit more than three different applications per child.

Open Enrollment may be of interest to those families who live outside the Union Grove Union High School District and the elementary districts of Kansasville (Dover No. 1), Raymond No. 14, Union Grove Elementary, and Yorkville Jt. No. 2. It may also be of interest to those families who will be moving out of these districts and wish to have their child(ren) remain in these schools. Students will need to reapply when they become eligible for open enrollment at the high school level.

Parents are encouraged to apply online at http://dpi.wi.gov/oe. Paper applications and related information may be obtained from the Department of Public Instruction or any school district and must be delivered to the nonresident school district during the application period.

Parents who may be interested in touring a school should contact the principal of that school in order to arrange a mutually convenient time.