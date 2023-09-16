UNION GROVE — Kindergarteners listened during reading time at Union Grove Elementary School. Some spoke excitedly and pointed at books being read to them by high schoolers.

The activity was part of Union Grove High School’s second annual “Broncos Give Back” event Thursday.

The day entailed all UGHS students participating in service projects across Union Grove for a couple hours.

Kyle Sorensen, UGHS junior, had not worked with kindergarteners before and said it was a chaotic day but in a good way. He said service is important to get to know the community and to be a leader.

That is what event organizer Emily Paskiewicz hoped for.

Paskiewicz, a Union Grove High School health and physical education teacher, attended a conference a couple years ago where she heard about a service day idea. She then helped coordinate both “Broncos Give Back” events.

The goal is to increase engagement and collaboration between the high school and the community.

“We are going out there,” Paskiewicz said. “We’re definitely getting out into the community. It’s not just improving our school. It’s improving the town and trying to build those connections with people around us as well.”

For high schoolers, the day involved shortened classes in the morning, an all-school assembly and lunch on the football field.

Some students stayed at the high school to do service, and those working off-site got on buses around noon to go to their locations.

Students were at their sites for about two hours, a similar amount of time as last year. The labor included yard work, helping at schools and assisting downtown businesses.

Several high schoolers played with and read to kindergartners at Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum St., while other UGHS students took photos for the high school yearbook.

Paskiewicz and another teacher organized the event with the help of three high school students who visited businesses near the beginning of the year to pitch the service day idea.

Paskiewicz said service is important because it can help provide students like Sorensen a sense of their hometown and give community members a better understanding of area high schoolers.

“I think it’s really important for the students and the community to become one,” Paskiewicz said. “I think it’s really good to have these kids go out and do something good for people and not expect something in return, and I think it’s really good for these businesses to see these students coming and willing to help them out and, again, not expect something.”

Last year’s event was a turning point in Paskiewicz’s career. She already felt valued at the UGHS building and said last year’s event made her feel more of a part of the Union Grove community.

Paskiewicz was pleasantly surprised with the amount of positive comments she received after last year’s event and hopes for similar feedback this year.

“I think everyone was shocked at how much the kids were into it,” Paskiewicz said. “It’s cool to see kids enjoying helping other people.”

