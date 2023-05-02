UNION GROVE—Union Grove High School has found a new leader.

Thomas Johnson was named superintendent of the high school on Tuesday.

Johnson will replace Alan Mollerskov, who is retiring.

Johnson is currently the principal at Union Grove Elementary School. He will take over as UGHS superintendent on July 1.

“I am very excited to join the incredible team at Union Grove High School,” Johnson said in a news release. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve the students, families and staff at UGHS, and I look forward to strengthening the positive relationships I have cultivated within this great community. Through my collaborative leadership style, I will work diligently to build on the tradition and culture that has earned Union Grove High School its successful and positive reputation.”

The Union Grove High School Board search process included soliciting input from stakeholders and conducting interviews with a pool of highly qualified candidates, according to the release.

The process involved an advisory committee, which included representation from staff and administration.

“After a thorough and rigorous search process, we are excited to welcome Thomas Johnson to our district as our new superintendent,” Diane Skewes, UGHS Board president, said in a news release. “Mr. Johnson stood out as a leader with a strong track record of success in education and a deep commitment to our students and community. We are confident that he will provide strong leadership and direction to our district as we continue to strive for excellence.”

