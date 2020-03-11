Union Grove High School to stage the musical "Xanadu"

UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School is flashing back to the times of big hair, leg warmers and Greek gods.
"Xanadu" is a Tony Award-nominated, hilarious, roller skating, musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you. It rolls along to the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar and is based on the Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly.
"Xanadu" is hilarity on wheels for adults, children and anyone who has ever wanted to feel inspired.
You have free articles remaining.
"Xanadu" follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first roller disco. But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.
"Xanadu" is a moving, electrifying tale of endless fun that will keep audiences in stitches while the original legendary, chart-topping tunes lift them out of their seats.
"Xanadu" is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. March 13, 20, and 21 at the high school's Performance Center. There is a special matinee on Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m., which is free for grade school students and senior citizens. All tickets are $5 general admission and can be purchased at the high school Monday through Friday.
"Xanadu" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.