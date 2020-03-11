Union Grove High School to stage the musical "Xanadu"

UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School is flashing back to the times of big hair, leg warmers and Greek gods.

"Xanadu" is a Tony Award-nominated, hilarious, roller skating, musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you. It rolls along to the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar and is based on the Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly.

"Xanadu" is hilarity on wheels for adults, children and anyone who has ever wanted to feel inspired.

"Xanadu" follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first roller disco. But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.

"Xanadu" is a moving, electrifying tale of endless fun that will keep audiences in stitches while the original legendary, chart-topping tunes lift them out of their seats.