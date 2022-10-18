Union Grove High School to stage 'Murder on the 518'

Red-eye travelers on the westbound 518 are in for a surprise when first one passenger, and then another, mysteriously drop dead right before their eyes — and just as the train is halted by a rock slide in an isolated canyon. Because the pair appears to have been poisoned, anyone and everyone in the train dining car is a suspect. Unable to call for help, the eccentric passengers — including two newlyweds, an astronomy professor, a sports recruiter, a CEO, a movie star, an aspiring musician — try to work together with the waitstaff to find the murderer before they reach their destination and the killer escapes for good. Unfortunately, not everything (or everyone) is as it seems.