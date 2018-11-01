UNION GROVE — Students at Union Grove High School are scheduled to present "Chicago: High School Edition," at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9-10, in the Performance Center at the school, 3433 S. Colony Ave.
In roaring 20's Chicago, Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband Amos to take the rap until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie.
Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream" — fame, fortune, and acquittal. Featuring the songs “Cell Block Tango,” “We Both Reached for the Gun,” “Nowadays” and “Roxie,” this school edition of the infamous musical is sure to be a winner with any audience.
“Chicago: High School Edition” has a cast and crew of more than 30 students and is directed by Kara Ernst-Schalk with music direction by Robert Kroes, and technical direction by Michael Kurhajec.
Tickets cost $5 and are general admission. Tickets are available at the front office from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and will also be sold at the door.
