Union Grove High School students offered dual credit courses

Bryan Albrecht, Travis Wetzel, John Thibodeau

From left are Bryan Albrecht, Gateway Technical College president; Travis Wetzel, Union Grove High School CTE coordinator; and John Thibodeau, Gateway Technical College provost.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

UNION GROVE — Students at Union Grove Union High School saved $290,740 in tuition through transcripted credit courses during the 2021-22 school year. This figure ranks UGHS second highest among all of the schools in Racine County.

Transcripted credit courses are dual credit courses earning both high school and college credits. The courses are taught by high school teachers who are vetted and approved as college adjunct faculty. Students are registered college students and receive a transcript from Gateway Technical College.

"This is a tremendous savings and benefit for our students and career pathways," says Travis Wetzel, UGHS career and technical education coordinator. "Opportunities like this are part of what makes our CTE programs strong. Our dedicated teachers are to thank."

This school year, UGHS has increased articulation agreements to offer additional dual credit courses. This savings amount is anticipated to continue to grow.

