UNION GROVE — The Union Grove High School Broncos Media group, under the direction of Bill Wald, were selected two out of the last three years to make the feature video for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) conference in Milwaukee.
The WASB conference is an annual school convention that draws board members, superintendents, principals, teachers and exhibitors from across the state.
The Union Grove High School media advisor and his crew interviewed Tony Evers, State Superintendent of Instruction and Ravi Hutheesing, the conference keynote speaker. Union Grove High School media group students made a WASB Convention seminar featured video and WASB Convention exhibits featured video.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.