Subscribe for 17¢ / day

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove High School Broncos Media group, under the direction of Bill Wald, were selected two out of the last three years to make the feature video for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) conference in Milwaukee.

The WASB conference is an annual school convention that draws board members, superintendents, principals, teachers and exhibitors from across the state.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Union Grove High School media advisor and his crew interviewed Tony Evers, State Superintendent of Instruction and Ravi Hutheesing, the conference keynote speaker. Union Grove High School media group students made a WASB Convention seminar featured video and WASB Convention exhibits featured video.

To view the videos, go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pJSlTFN1k2zF4o5ke5_PSlA4-yj4Ynr_/view?usp=sharing and https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OKdhSyA3EtfIGDr4ENRCce2WSnfL4oX3/view?usp=sharing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments