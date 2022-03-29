Union Grove High School seeks Hall of Fame nominations

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove High School Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for 2022.

The committee invites the community and Union Grove High School alumni are invited to nominate distinguished graduates of Union Grove High School. Past or present teachers, advisors, coaches, administrators and those people who have given meritorious service or been a loyal friend to UGUHS can also be nominated.

Nominations must be received no later than April 15th. Nomination forms can be downloaded from the school website at ug.k12.wi.us.

The purpose of the Union Grove Bronco Hall of Fame is to honor and recognize Union Grove High School athletes and alumni who excelled in athletics or distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavor after high school. To date, 57 individuals and three teams have been inducted into the Bronco Hall of Fame.

