Union Grove High School recognizes supportive business

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Union High School District School Board and administration recently recognized Plastic Parts, Inc. for its support of the high school.

The company was honored as part of the Wisconsin Association of School Board’s 2019 Business Honor Roll program. The program recognizes school district business partners that support their local schools by providing resources or additional learning opportunities for students and staff.

“Plastic Parts is a strong supporter of UGHS,” said Travis Wetzel, career and technical education coordinator for the high school. “In the past year, they have provided mentorship and amazing hands-on learning opportunities for our students through a youth apprenticeship program.”

“On behalf of the Union Grove Union High School District, we are honored to acknowledge Plastic Parts, Inc. for their generous support and helping to prepare the children of our community to be our future leaders,” said Diane Skewes, School Board president.