UNION GROVE — The Union Grove High School Chapter of the National Honor Society has started a program to provide each second-grade student at Union Grove and Kansasville elementary schools with a book each month to take home as their own as a way to promote literacy.
“We wanted to encourage them to read because many of our NHS members think that a large part of their success in school is because they are good readers,” said NHS President Molly Bryson.
Each year, members of the Union Grove High School National Honor Society select group projects, in addition to individual service opportunities, that allow the members to positively impact their community.
This year, the members selected two group projects: The first was to raise money to support Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, the organization that runs the veterans’ tiny home community at 1624 Yout St. in Racine. The second was to promote literacy among young readers.
The group decided that a good way to promote literacy would be to provide all second-grade students at two local elementary schools with one book each month to take home as their own.
“We decided to give books to the second graders because they are old enough to read fun books on their own but young enough to develop a good habit of reading,” said NHS Vice President James McKnight.
Poinsettias fund projects
The members of the National Honor Society decided to commit a large portion of their yearly poinsettia sale fundraiser to support this service project.
“Our members worked really hard on our poinsettia fundraiser this year so that we will be able to give a book to each second grader this year,” NHS Treasurer Elizabeth Torhorst said.
“We hope that giving books out to the second graders is only the start,” said NHS secretary Megan Baker. “We are hoping that we can go and read with them. Good reading skills are so important, and we want to encourage them to develop those skills as much as we can.”
“The overwhelming kindness and eagerness to spread the love of reading from Union Groves NHS has been an unexpected delight.” said Sara Damaschke, a first and second-grade teacher at Kansasville Elementary School. “My students are so excited to be receiving new books every month. Nothing warms my heart like the smile on a child’s face when reading a brand new book.”
This is not the first large scale activity undertaken by the members of the Union Grove High School National Honor Society this year. Earlier this year, the students raised $10,670 to donate to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin to help support the veterans’ tiny home community in Racine. The NHS members are also on pace to provide more than 3,000 hours of community service this year.
