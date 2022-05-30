Union Grove High School names May students of month

UNION GROVE —Union Grove High School's May students of the month have been named.
They are Willem Riley, Jacob Geiss, Damon Kelley, Austin Jakes, Kayla Henderson, Morgan Feuker, Lily Nowak, Grace Clausen, Kyra Hagen, Madison Bull, Emilee Neumann, Ivy Greeley, Elsa Pabst, Shiloh Broadway, Ryah Glassen and Luke Savage.
Students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility. The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.