Union Grove High School Hall of Fame inductees honored

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove High School Bronco Hall of Fame was established in 2006 to honor and recognize alumni who have distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavor either during or after high school.

These alumni have were inducted into the UGHS Hall of Fame Sept. 23 prior to the homecoming game: Allan Clauer, Class of 1954; Gregory Polnasek, Class of 1975; William Shenkenberg, Class of 1954; and Kaleigh Schubel (Veltus), Class of 2007.

Clauer, of Worthington, Ohio, excelled academically at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning his bachelor of science and master of science degrees in metallurgical engineering. Clauer joined Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus, Ohio. While working at Battelle, Clauer was also able to attend Ohio State University to pursue a PhD. Clauer retired from Battelle in 1994 after 34 years and joined LSP Technologies (LSPT) in 1995. LSPT was a startup company with four employees with the goal of commercializing laser shock peening. With strong support from the U.S. Air Force, the technology was developed into an industrial process. Clauer semi-retired from LSPT in 2006 and fully retired in 2014, while maintaining close ties with the company.

Polnasek attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he was an honor graduate. He also holds master’s degrees from Ohio State University and Bowling Green State University. Polnasek has been involved in athletics his whole professional career and has coached football at Bowling Green State University, Illinois State, UW-Eau Claire, Colorado College and Albion College. He has served on the staffs of six championship teams during his career. He also has been an associate athletic director for over 20 years serving in a wide variety of roles including director of compliance at Eligibility. Polnasek, who lives in Albion, Mich., has been involved in college football and college athletics for 42 years.

Schubel attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study business and play basketball. She was selected by the coaching staff to be the team’s representative on the Student Athletic Advisory Committee. During college, Schubel sought out a study abroad opportunity at the International College of Management in Sydney, Australia, and studied there for a semester. She went on to graduate college a semester early with cum laude honors and obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration-management. Schubel, of Franklin, is a product manager for Uline in Pleasant Prairie.

Shenkenberg attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in economics and finance. Following graduation he aggressively pursued continuing education degrees (graduate of University of Virginia School of Consumer Banking, graduate of University of Colorado School of International Banking). He rose through the ranks to executive leadership positions in leading Milwaukee banking firms, culminating in becoming president of the M & I Bank in Racine on Jan. 1, 1990. Shenkenberg, of New Berlin, retired in 2001.