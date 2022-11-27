Union Grove High School district earns Spectrum Award for Merit in School Communications

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove High School district was recently honored by the Wisconsin School Public Relations Association (WSPRA) with a Spectrum Award of Merit for its work in school communications.
WSPRA presented the Spectrum Awards at its annual conference Nov. 16-18. The district earned the award for its new website and app communications project.
Spectrum Awards recognize high-quality public relations efforts produced by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts. This year, this statewide competition honored over 40 school districts with awards.
WSPRA’s Spectrum Awards were judged by members of other school public relations associations in 20 different states. Entries were judged on a 30-point scale in six areas: Goals and objectives, research and planning, execution and evaluation, results, language, and design.