UNION GROVE — Through Union Grove High School’s new Business Incubator class, students get to think like real-world entrepreneurs and a chance to receive some seed money to start their own businesses.
Eric Swanson, the high school’s business education teacher, learned about the business incubator curriculum last year and knew immediately that he wanted to bring it to Union Grove.
“It’s something different than any other course that’s offered,” Swanson said.
The students learn about starting their own businesses through lectures from local business people who serve as coaches. The students, who work in groups, then begin forming their own businesses by developing products as well as marketing and financial plans. Then the students make pitches to a board of advisers made up of local business people, in the vein of the television show, “Shark Tank.”
“It was totally different from anything I’d ever done,” student Alexis Daigle said of the class.
Her group is creating a computer application to connect college students with study groups, to help them academically and socially. At the start of class, the students did interviews, asking people about common problems they faced and formulated their ideas based on what they heard.
Student Nate Koch and his group are working on Cruise Carpool, an app that rewards users for carpooling with coupons for restaurants. Koch got the idea after heading to Chicago during rush hour for a concert. While driving through traffic, he noticed how many of the cars had just one person in them.
Jake Zimmermann and his group are developing Chill Soap, which is meant to combat “shower sweats,” which often happens when a person showers after working out and continues to sweat after getting out of the shower.
“We want to create a soap that cools down the body so you don’t feel that feeling,” Zimmermann said.
The group is planning to use peppermint oil in its soap, to help cool the body down.
The curriculum
Union Grove, which has 23 students in its Business Incubator class, is one of three schools in Wisconsin using this curriculum that started in Barrington High School in suburban Chicago and then evolved into a business. The curriculum is now used in 120 schools in the nation.
Daigle said she had always heard how difficult it is to start a business, but during the class she learned it was true.
“One of the reoccurring themes with the whole curriculum and what is preached by the parent company is the concept of ‘fail fast,’’ Swanson said.
All of the student ideas have evolved since the beginning of the class after they learned that their original ideas, or some aspect of their ideas, wouldn’t work.
Swanson said this class gives the students a lot more freedom than traditional classes. They have to learn to manage their own time, which can be a challenge.
“Their tests are their pitches and their final product,” Swanson said.
The final pitches will take place the night of Jan. 14 and will be open to the public. The students gave the advisory board interim pitches earlier this month, asking for money to help further their business ideas. The pitches were 10 minutes and then the board member had 10 minutes to ask the students questions.
“They weren’t easy questions,” Swanson said.
He was impressed that a lot of the students were honest when they didn’t know the answer.
“You had to be ready for anything they could shoot your way,” said student Sam Rampulla.
It could be about the product, marketing or finance.
Prize seed money
Those declared the winners after the final pitches will receive some prize money, and the winning businesses will receive at least $1,000 in seed money. Swanson said beyond that the students are welcome to seek out more investors. The seed money will come to the student businesses via a grant obtained through Northwestern Mutual, which is working with the class.
Koch said the class helps the students become more well-rounded people, by developing their presentation and collaboration skills and giving them a chance to work with people much older than them.
“It’s teaching me to take charge and do things when I need to do them,” Daigle said.
Swanson hopes to continue teaching the class in the future.
“The dream is that they will actually hit on something that they can do,” Swanson said of his students. “But at the very least, they learn about collaboration, about the ability to be flexible, that it’s okay to fail.”
