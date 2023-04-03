UNION GROVE — The students, visitors and staff of Union Grove High School will have a better chance of surviving a cardiac arrest because they have been recognized as a Heart Safe School.

Union Grove High School has worked with Project ADAM (Automated Defibrillators in Adam’s Memory), a program of Children’s Wisconsin and the Herma Heart Institute, to implement a comprehensive plan to prevent sudden cardiac death.

The designation indicates to the public that school staff are trained and prepared to respond to a cardiac emergency.

It includes placement of AEDs within a school building, implementation of a cardiac emergency response plan, AED drills, and education of school staff on the warning signs and prevention of sudden cardiac death.

AEDs are intended to be safe and easy to use, making it possible for non-medical personnel to provide rapid defibrillation for victims of all ages.

Project ADAM programming is implemented in schools across the country and improves the cardiac chain of survival in memory of Adam Lemel, a 17-year-old from Whitefish Bay who collapsed and died while playing basketball at school.