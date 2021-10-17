 Skip to main content
Union Grove Equestrian Team trots to state
Union Grove Equestrian Team trots to state

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove High School Equestrian Team of Stephanie Fortier and Mikayla Higgins won first place at the district competition in September and qualified for the state competition to be held Oct. 29-31.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Horse Association (WIHA) puts on the show every year where riders complete patterns while riding their horses. The riders are judged on the maneuvers they complete within each pattern. There are also several speed events where a horse and rider have to complete a pattern quickly and are judged on their speed, such as barrels and pole bending.

