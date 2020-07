Union Grove Elementary announces fall plans, includes in-person learning with a virtual learning option

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Elementary School announced their back to school plans Tuesday, which includes an in-person learning option as well as a virtual option.

In-person learning will be five days a week for 4K through eighth grade students and will require face coverings when social distancing is not possible, according to the announcement. The school will have supplies for anyone in need of a face covering. If a student is unable to wear a face covering due to health issues, documentation from a doctor indicating such will be required.

The plan for the virtual plan is still being finalized, according to the announcement, but will allow students to learn from home without a face covering.

"We will continue to use all of our resources available to make the best decisions for our district," the announcement said. "The health and safety of our students, staff, and families are of the utmost importance to us. We hope to continue to have the support and understanding of our community during this very difficult process."

The announcement, made on their Facebook page and website, said further details of the fluid plan will be shared with families by Friday, July 31.