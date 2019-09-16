RACINE — After a fiasco of a first week, with buses running more than an hour late or not showing up at all, Racine Unified and its new transportation contractor, First Student, both say the busing situation has improved.
About 95% of Racine Unified’s bus routes were on time last week, the second week of school, said RUSD Chief of Communications and Community Engagement Stacy Tapp.
However, things are still far from perfect, and First Student Spokesman Chris Kemper said the entire company is focused on daily improvements in service until, “we reach the standard we all expect.”
Last Monday, a bus full of 4K Olympia Brown Elementary School students was running about 90 minutes behind schedule.
Emily Ross’s 4-year-old daughter was on that bus, which should have dropped her off around 11:30, after classes ended at 11:05. Ross’s daughter got home at about 1 p.m. Ross attributed the delay to the driver being unfamiliar with the area.
“That’s a trip to Madison,” Ross said of the amount of time the kids spent on the bus and added some of the children, including her own, wet themselves because they were on the bus for so long: “That shouldn’t happen, ever. It’s inexcusable.”
Racine Unified confirmed that it was made aware of the situation.
Ross was not pleased with the response from First Student.
“No one could tell me where she was,” Ross said. “Anytime I’ve called First Student I’ve never reached a person, ever. I’ve never had a phone call returned to me from First Student.”
‘Confluence of factors’
Kemper said that First Student accepts full responsibility for the transportation problems so far.
“A confluence of factors has led to this, including a new school year, a new relationship with RUSD, not having as many return drivers as we had anticipated after the summer break, and the nationwide school bus driver shortage,” he said.
As of the first week of school, the company was around 20 bus drivers short of filling all of Unified’s routes.
“We know we have work to do, and each day we have late routes,” Kemper said. “This has the full focus of First Student, and our team of specialists from around the country continues to work in Racine. This team includes support staff from other locations and professional drivers to help get us up to speed.”
After issues during the first week of school, the company brought in an outside team to work on improving things, including drivers from out of state.
Kemper said the company’s goal is to have local drivers doing all of the Racine routes.
Several new drivers started routes last week, Kemper said, and 20 candidates are currently going through First Student’s training program. The company is doing weekend training to expedite the process and is set to have 14 trainers in Racine this week.
The contract
Racine Unified’s contract with First Student allows it to begin incurring liquidated damages for late buses following the first two weeks of the school year. Today marks the start of the third week of school.
Unified can dock the contractor’s pay by a quarter of the cost of the use of a bus for arriving at school for drop off or pick up 15-30 minutes late. It can dock the price by half for a bus that is 30 minutes or more late.
The contract also stipulates that the maximum time a student should spend on a bus for a one-way trip is 60 minutes.
Tapp said the district is holding off on any decisions regarding contract compliance for the moment.
“Our first priority is to ensure that all bus routes are running on time consistently and that First Student is fully staffed with drivers,” Tapp said. “At that time, we will review all performance reports from these first weeks of school to determine what, if any, action will be taken in regard to contract compliance.”
One part of the contract, if followed, seems to be aimed at preventing issues such as the ones that took place at Racine Unified in the past few weeks from happening.
“One week in advance of the commencement of each school year the contractor shall provide evidence to RUSD that each route has an assigned driver and that each driver has completed a dry run for each of his/her routes,” the contract reads.
Tapp explained that in mid-August, First Student told district officials that it was still hiring drivers.
“We were assured that if they could not get enough on-boarded before the start of the year, they had drivers that would come from other sites to cover the routes,” Tapp said. “On Friday, Aug. 30 we learned that First Student was not able to get enough drivers into town to cover all of our routes. Since that time, they have continued efforts to secure enough drivers – both permanent hires and temporary support from out of town – to cover our routes.”
Seeing improvement
Ross has two other children who ride the bus to Gilmore Fine Arts and in the first week there were major delays in pickups, she said, but things improved over the second week of school.
“(The buses are) still getting here late but still earlier than what it was and they’re showing up,” Ross said, adding the first week of school the bus only came two of the five days.
While her older children still ride the bus, Ross said she drives her 4-year-old daughter, who is no longer comfortable taking the bus, to school herself.
“I would like her to (ride the bus),” Ross said. “But it would be tough – tough to get her on there — and I don’t know if I would want to do that to her.”
