Unified students to return to classrooms wearing masks, to interact with at-home peers via technology

When Racine Unified students begin returning to classrooms on March 1, school will look much different than it did almost a year prior when buildings first closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students and staff will be expected to wear masks at all times and to use hand sanitizer upon entry and exit of their school building. The district says that social distancing “will be implemented to the greatest extent possible.” That will likely prove difficult in some buildings due to classroom size and the number of students in each class.
Students will not be allowed to use lockers and will be told to only bring necessary items from home, which will include their district-provided digital devices.
No more than 15 students will be assigned to any bus stop and masks will also be required on the buses. Buses will be loaded from back to front and unloaded from front to back, with all seats assigned.
Students in the classroom will be using their devices to learn alongside their classmates who are watching remotely from home. Students who choose the remote learning option will view a livestream of their teacher presenting the lesson from the classroom, and in-person and remote students will be able to work together virtually in breakout groups.
Individual school building safety plans were submitted to the district around two weeks ago, and are set to be submitted to the health departments governing the district after the "kinks are worked out."
Racine Unified’s reopening plan, announced Monday, calls for a phased return of students to buildings by grade level over a three-week span. In addition to the in-person and the remote livestream options, Racine Unified is offering a virtual option through Racine Virtual Learning which uses different curriculum and teachers than the remote option. Families are asked to commit to one of the three options for the remainder of the school year through a survey to be completed by Friday, Feb. 5.
Public commenters during Monday’s School Board meeting both praised and questioned the district’s decision. Some who initially attended the meeting to advocate for reopening and to rail against continued virtual learning thanked Superintendent Eric Gallien and the district’s reopening team for their decision, while others said that opening schools before vaccines were fully rolled out puts teachers, students and the community at too high a risk.
“Whatever happened to our gating criteria?” asked School Board member and Kenosha Unified teacher Scott Coey. “That seems to be completely lost in this.”
The district established gating criteria for reopening in October. Unified’s Director of Communications and a member of the reopening team, Emily DeBaker, said that information on best practices has changed since October and is continually changing. She said the district has to remain flexible and make decisions based on local and national data, and guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other health professionals.
Gallien said that the gating criteria has not changed since October.
Racine Unified refused to commit to whether that gating criteria was being used to determine a return to school buildings.
When The Journal Times asked if the district would backtrack on its plan to reopen school buildings to students if the main indicator for its gating criteria was not met by March 1, Racine Unified spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said: “What I can tell you is that we will continue to monitor local data and work with our local health departments to make the best decisions we can.”
Per the gating criteria the district established in October, new COVID-19 cases in Racine County in the past 14 days would have to fall below 100 per 100,000 in population for the district to open buildings to students. That number, which has been in a general downward trend since November, was at about 350 per 100,000 on Monday when the district announced its reopening plan.
A CDC report published earlier this week based on multiple studies in schools in rural Wisconsin, Mississippi and North Carolina found that there was little evidence that schools meaningfully contributed to the spread of COVID-19.
In the report, CDC scientists said that "the type of rapid spread that was frequently observed in congregate living facilities or high-density worksites has not been reported in education settings in schools."
Ahead of reopening and when students are back in schools, the district is planning an information campaign on handwashing, other safety protocols and to encourage students and staff to stay home when they are sick. Students who come to school with symptoms will be quarantined in a specified room until they can be picked up.
Coey asked on Monday how the district was going to find substitute teachers when staff inevitably become ill. Kenosha Unified, where Coey works, has offered in-person learning this year and he said there are no substitute teachers to be found.
Janell Decker, Unified’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, said that the district is working on backup staffing plans and is doing cross-training, as well as hiring more substitutes dedicated to specific buildings. Instructional coaches, title teachers and maybe even administrative staff could be asked to sub, she said.
Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the district teachers union, said she was infuriated when she learned that teachers would be expected to return to the classroom with students before being vaccinated.
“From the union’s perspective, it’s irresponsible and recklessly endangering people’s lives,” Cruz said.
As of Friday, 297 deaths in Racine County had been attributed to COVID.
It’s the union’s position that robust testing and contact tracing protocol should be implemented prior to reopening, Cruz said. She said she would like to see testing of some sort, even for students who are not obviously sick, to determine the actual levels of COVID-19, since it’s known to spread from asymptomatic carriers.
“I think at the very least, staff that have to operate buildings, regardless of what their role is, should be afforded the opportunity to be vaccinated and afforded the two weeks after the second shot to be inoculated before they go into those buildings,” Cruz said.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that educators, as well as several other groups, would likely be eligible to receive vaccines beginning March 1.