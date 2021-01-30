Unified students to return to classrooms wearing masks, to interact with at-home peers via technology

Individual school building safety plans were submitted to the district around two weeks ago, and are set to be submitted to the health departments governing the district after the "kinks are worked out."

Racine Unified’s reopening plan, announced Monday, calls for a phased return of students to buildings by grade level over a three-week span. In addition to the in-person and the remote livestream options, Racine Unified is offering a virtual option through Racine Virtual Learning which uses different curriculum and teachers than the remote option. Families are asked to commit to one of the three options for the remainder of the school year through a survey to be completed by Friday, Feb. 5.

Public commenters during Monday’s School Board meeting both praised and questioned the district’s decision. Some who initially attended the meeting to advocate for reopening and to rail against continued virtual learning thanked Superintendent Eric Gallien and the district’s reopening team for their decision, while others said that opening schools before vaccines were fully rolled out puts teachers, students and the community at too high a risk.

“Whatever happened to our gating criteria?” asked School Board member and Kenosha Unified teacher Scott Coey. “That seems to be completely lost in this.”