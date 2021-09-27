Unified selling Franklin School bricks

RACINE — Racine community members have the opportunity to purchase a piece of Racine history. The Racine Unified School District will be selling bricks from Franklin School.

The 19th century school was constructed using cream city bricks in 1870. It was later remodeled in 1899 and then expanded in 1921 to make room for a junior high. Most recently the building housed Walden III middle and high school students, until the school was relocated in 2018.

The building was demolished this past summer to make room for a new STEAM school as part of the district’s long-range facilities master plan.

The bricks saved from the demolition will be available to purchase from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. The sale will take place in the parking lot behind Building 2 at Racine Unified’s Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

The bricks will sell for $25. There is also a limited number of classroom number tags that will be available for $10. Proceeds from the sale will go to RUSD’s general fund.

