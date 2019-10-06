RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board recognized its five nominated businesses and their leaders for their commitment, support and dedication to RUSD and its students.
"These organizations provide resources and learning opportunities for our students and staff and we can't thank them enough for all they do," the board said.
You have free articles remaining.
Every year, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards invites member school boards to nominate up to five local businesses that have been strong partners to their school district. If selected, these businesses become part of the WASB Business Honor Roll.
The five RUSD-nominated business leaders are: Dean Popek, chief financial officer of Racine Metal Fab; Tim Mason, director of business development, Halpin Services; Cory Mason, chief information officer and director of global IT, Twin Disc; Laurie Coleman, community relations coordinator, PPG; and Dave Hall, vice president, Nelson Brothers and Strom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.