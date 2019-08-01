{{featured_button_text}}
Racine Unified School District

RACINE — Racine Unified School District middle and high schools will hold registration and schedule pickup for the 2019-20 school year in August. See below for specific dates and times at each school. Questions can be directed to each school's main office.

Case High School

7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19

7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20

Horlick High School

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Class of 2020: 9-11 a.m.

Class of 2021: 1-3 p.m.

Senior/Junior: Evening registration/schedule pick-up: 5-7 p.m.*

*For ANY senior or junior who was unable to pick up their schedule during the day.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Class of 2022: 9-11 a.m.

Class of 2023: 1-3 p.m.

All grade levels: Evening registration/schedule Pick-up: 5-7 p.m.**

**For ANY freshmen, sophomore, junior or senior who was unable to pick up their schedule during their regularly scheduled time.

Park High School

Noon-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20

Freshmen Orientation is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

Gifford School

8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21

Gilmore Fine Arts

Friday, Aug. 23

Sixth Grade: 8 a.m.-noon

Seventh Grade: 1-3 p.m.

Eighth Grade: 4-6 p.m.

Jerstad-Agerholm School

8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19

New student orientation will be held Monday, Aug. 19 in the following sessions:

Session 1: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Session 2: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Session 3: 2-4 p.m.

Session 4: 5-7 p.m.

For any new sixth, seventh or eighth grade Jerstad-Agerholm student.

Mitchell School

8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22

Starbuck Middle School

8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments