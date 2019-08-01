RACINE — Racine Unified School District middle and high schools will hold registration and schedule pickup for the 2019-20 school year in August. See below for specific dates and times at each school. Questions can be directed to each school's main office.
Case High School
7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19
7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20
Horlick High School
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Class of 2020: 9-11 a.m.
Class of 2021: 1-3 p.m.
Senior/Junior: Evening registration/schedule pick-up: 5-7 p.m.*
*For ANY senior or junior who was unable to pick up their schedule during the day.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Class of 2022: 9-11 a.m.
Class of 2023: 1-3 p.m.
All grade levels: Evening registration/schedule Pick-up: 5-7 p.m.**
**For ANY freshmen, sophomore, junior or senior who was unable to pick up their schedule during their regularly scheduled time.
Park High School
Noon-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19
8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20
Freshmen Orientation is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Gifford School
8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21
Gilmore Fine Arts
Friday, Aug. 23
Sixth Grade: 8 a.m.-noon
Seventh Grade: 1-3 p.m.
Eighth Grade: 4-6 p.m.
Jerstad-Agerholm School
8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19
New student orientation will be held Monday, Aug. 19 in the following sessions:
Session 1: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Session 2: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Session 3: 2-4 p.m.
Session 4: 5-7 p.m.
For any new sixth, seventh or eighth grade Jerstad-Agerholm student.
Mitchell School
8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22
Starbuck Middle School
8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.