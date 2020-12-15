 Skip to main content
Unified high school students ramp up rivalries with COVID Canned Food Wars
RACINE — In the absence of many fall and winter sports so far this school year, Racine Unified students are ramping up high school rivalries with a competitive food drive.

Community members and alumni are invited to donate nonperishable canned food items to their favorite school. Horlick, Case and Park high schools and The REAL School are all participating in the COVID Canned Food Wars. Donations can be dropped off at each of those schools from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Horlick’s student government initially planned to do a schoolwide food drive with a competition between the classes. But when they realized it would be difficult to track donations, Horlick Student Government President Elizabeth Hanstedt had the idea to take the drive districtwide. 

So Horlick’s student government reached out to peers at their rival high schools, as well as to the school principals.

“Now it’s just kind of taken off and it’s kind of funny just to see just all the competition that’s arising and how much everyone just wants to get back into the community,” Hanstedt said.

Hanstedt, who described herself as “very competitive,” said that the schools have been bantering back and forth on social media about who they believe will come out victorious. Parents also are getting involved in spreading the word and students have passed out fliers in their communities.

“We not only wanted to give out to the community, we wanted to start to get together in this virtual world since we are online all year,” she said. “We just wanted to be able to get together before the holidays and help our community and kind of bring back some normalcy from the school rivalries.”

The school that collects the most pounds of canned food will be declared the winner. The winning school will receive all the school contest entry fees, to be donated to a local nonprofit organization in the school’s name. Food donations to Horlick, Park and The REAL School will go to the Racine County Food Bank, and donations to Case will go to The Hospitality Center.

“It’s cool to see how much of a team effort this has all been,” Hanstedt said.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

