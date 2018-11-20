STURTEVANT — Some 1,300 freshmen last week got a look at what might in their futures, during Racine Unified’s fourth annual SEE Your Future Expo.
Ninth grade students from the district’s five high schools, along with 52 Racine-area employers, attended the Nov. 13 event, which was split between Fountain Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., and Gateway Technical College’s iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.
In all, 165 volunteers spoke about the education needed and demonstrated the skills necessary for various career within their companies.
During the expo at Fountain Hall, students made their way between various business booths, asking questions, and interacting with the employers and employees and practicing their hand-shakes.
“My favorite part has been looking around and seeing what I want to do,” said Romeo Johnson, a Horlick student.
Students tried on bullet-proof vests with Racine police officers, practiced CPR on electronic dummies with Ascension All Saints staff, and learned how to properly cut fruits and vegetables with representatives from Aramark, Racine Unified’s food service vendor.
Jody Bloyer, Unified’s deputy chief of secondary transformation, said the event gives students the opportunity to interact with and learn about businesses, but also gives business representatives a chance to learn more about the students. She said the district is thankful to the businesses that participated, and added that the saying, “it takes a village to raise a child” is true.
“It’s the start of something great,” Bloyer said of the expo.
The students in the Academies of Racine at Park, Case and Horlick high school use what they learn about potential careers at the expo as well as in their freshman seminar class to decide what career pathway they will pursue in their sophomore through senior years.
“It really is a transformational opportunity for the young people,” Bloyer said.
Initial impressions
During the expo, Jeanette Munoz, a REAL School student, said she learned about nursing, particularly the optimal numbers for oxygenation of a patient’s blood.
“I learned that nursing is the most valued and trusted profession in the United States,” said Anna Friedrich, a Horlick student.
Although Friedrich isn’t interested in nursing, one of her friends at the expo was.
Devon Worrell, food services manager at Aramark, showed students some basic knife cuts that they would learn in a culinary class, giving them a small taste of the culinary arts.
“Some of them really like it and some of them find it challenging, but it’s interactive so they seem to enjoy it,” Worrell said.
Opportunities perhaps not realized
Tom Beeson, with Leeward Business Advisors, along with his colleague, Frank Becker, taught the students about career opportunities in information technology support and IT security. A computer at their booth showed a live thread of all the cyber threats coming in and out of the United States.
“The kids are just so shocked on the amount of threats that come in and out,” Becker said.
And the number of threats, constantly flashing across the screen mean IT security jobs will continue to be in high-demand.
“I’m sure a lot of them didn’t even realize it was a job opportunity,” Becker said.
Beeson added that Leeward is invested in getting students interested in IT at an early age.
“The earlier they realize there’s an opportunity, the higher the likelihood they stick with the career path,” Becker said.
