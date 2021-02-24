Unconscious bias is presentation topic

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District invites community members to participate in the live, virtual presentation, “Unconscious Bias: Can You See Your Blind Spots?,” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.

Reggie Jackson, a speaker and published writer for more than a decade, will lead the program. Jackson specializes in sharing seldom-told stories and facts about the experiences of African-Americans and other people of color, past and present. He will co-present with Gail Dubuque DeClark who has spent the last 21 years as a high school film and media literacy teacher and has used her experience to support her goals of being a change agent in her school and community.

BASD teachers and staff attended the presentation at the Feb. 12 In-Service to think deeply about practices and to adopt new ideas. With one in five BASD students being a minority, the district has committed to engaging with diverse people to broaden its understanding.

Registration is required for the free program; go to basd.k12.wi.us/district/presentation.cfm. Participants will receive instructions from the host organization, Nurturing Diversity Partners.

