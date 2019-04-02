SOMERS — The Experiencing Choral Treasures concert series returns in 2019 with two exciting performances featuring Tremper High School’s Chorale and Union Grove High School’s Chamber Choir.
The Tremper High School Chorale along with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Master Singers and University Chorale will come together at 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, for the “Experiencing Choral Treasures” concert in Bedford Concert Hall, in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities.
UW-Parkside Professor of Music James Kinchen will conduct the joint choir as they perform Schubert’s “Mass in G.”
Featured soloists include UW-Parkside students Raven Renje and Kyle Lipp, and alumnus Braylon Green. The “Mass in G” is a highly respected masterwork. Schubert is regarded as one of Western music’s great composers. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased at the door or through the box office. For further information, call 262-595-2564.
The UW-Parkside Music Department and the Siena Center present the UW-Parkside Master Singers and Voices of Parkside along with special guests, Union Grove High School Chamber Choir on Monday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Chapel of the Siena Center, 5637 Erie Street, Racine. They will perform Fauré’s “Requiem,” by composer Gabriel Fauré.
Dr. Kinchen will serve as the director. Featured soloists will include two UW-Parkside alumni, Jennifer Hanson Shanin, soprano, and Timothy Keith Griffin Jr., baritone. The “Requiem” is a highly respected masterwork of Fauré, who was an excellent organist and gave many years of service to one of Paris’ largest churches.
Suggested donations of $10 for adults and $5 for students may be given at the door. For additional information, call the Siena Center at 262-664-4859.
The Experiencing Choral Treasures series began in 2016 with the purpose of serving the community through the choral art. Each performance invites one of the high-achieving high school choirs in the region to share the performance of a 25-40 minute masterwork for choir and orchestra with one or more of the university’s choral ensembles. For more information contact Kinchen at kinchen@uwp.edu. To purchase tickets visit https://www.uwp.edu/therita/.
