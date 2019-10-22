UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School is planning to make a new construction pathway available to all students. This will involve revamping current courses and introducing new ones.
“We are very excited to work with our industry partners to create a pathway that benefits their talent pipeline and our students,” said Travis Wetzel, a UGHS career and technical education coordinator.
The pathway will include: work-based learning, youth apprenticeships, dual credit, industry certifications and real-world projects and applications. This pathway is being driven from the high demand of highly skilled workers as stated by local employers and current labor market information.
Careers in the construction field are expected to be among the fastest growing through 2026.
