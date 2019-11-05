UNION GROVE – The students of the Union Grove High School chapter of the National Honor Society went into the community to raise $10,000 to help purchase protective gear for the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Tactical Response Team.
Each year, members of the Union Grove High School National Honor Society select group projects, in addition to individual service opportunities, that allow the members to positively impact their community. This year, the members selected the Union Grove-Yorkville Rescue Task Force.
“Our NHS chapter felt the need to support our local community by protecting the ones who help provide protection for us," Chapter President Megan Baker said. "We feel as though it is important to be proactive in our community and help where the need is.”
The Rescue Task Force is comprised of 10 first responders who would be the first rescue personnel to provide emergency medical care to those impacted in the horrific case of a mass shooting scenario.
The Rescue Task Force was looking to secure the remaining funds needed to pay for protective, tactical gear to keep their first responders safe in this unthinkable situation.
The members went out into the community seeking support for the cause. The community stepped up and donated over $9,700. The members to the National Honor Society agreed to supply the remaining money needed to bring the donation total to $10,000.
“As a chapter, we worked to involve the community in donating directly to the Rescue Task Force," Vice President Elizabeth Torhorst said. "Each member put in effort in order to achieve our goal and provide the funding for the tactical equipment needed.”
With this donation, other donations the department has already received and a generous matching grant, the Union Grove-Yorkville Rescue Task Force can now cover the cost of this needed equipment.
“This is just a phenomenal effort on behalf of an organization that I am so proud to have been a faculty member with," said recently retired Fire Chief Tom Czerniak, a former UGHS teacher. "These kids did more than I ever expected."
Every dollar raised went directly to the Fire Department, Chapter Treasurer Brock Luedtke said.
“I could not be more proud of this group of students," UGHS Principal Joel Adamczyk said. "This year, they assisted the local fire and rescue, last year they assisted in the building of tiny homes for veterans and in previous years they supported the honor flight. This is what we want our students to leave high school with, a sense of community and pride.”
The Union Grove High School National Honor Society has been especially active in the local community in recent years as members raised $10,670 to donate to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin to help support the veterans’ tiny home community in Racine.
The students have also started a program to provide all second-grade students at select local elementary schools a free book each month as a way to promote literacy.
The NHS members are also on pace to provide over 3,500 hours of community service this year.
