UGHS students of month named

UNION GROVE — Students of the Month for November have been named at Union Grove High School.
They are: Laurel Anderson, Henry Barrera, Cameron Boyle, Meghan Brath, Michayla Domko, Ava Druktenis, Breanna Gimino, Jade Green, Jah'Mariana Harmann, Matthew Hoffman, Ronan Kosterman, Matthew Miller, Raymond Ruiz and Alle Schmidt.
Students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility. The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.