UGHS students earn high recognition at State Speech Festival

UNION GROVE — Jordan Goggins and Madylin Lorey, Union Grove High School students, are among 28 Wisconsin high school seniors to earn the highest individual recognition from the Wisconsin High School Forensic Association for each year they participated in the State Speech Festival. While the event was cancelled in 2020, typically each year more than 4,200 students from nearly 350 high schools across the state participate.
Judges rate each student or performance group. An elite number of students earn the contest’s top score and honor of Critic’s Choice — a gold medal — multiple times during their high school career. Goggins and Lorey earned the top score at the 2018, 2019 and 2021 State Speech Festival, as well as participated during the 2020 season before it was interrupted.
“I have had the pleasure of watching these two incredible young ladies develop into conﬁdent, eloquent, articulate speakers over the past four years," said Jennifer Jackowski, UGHS Forensic Team coach. "Earning the WHSFA Critic's Choice Award is an accomplishment very few achieve. I am so proud of these young women and all of the members of our forensics team for such a successful season."
