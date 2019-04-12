Try 3 months for $3

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove High School Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for 2019. The committee invites the community and UGHS alumni to think back to those memorable years and send in nominations of distinguished graduates of UGHS.

Past or present teachers, advisors, coaches, administrators and those people who have given meritorious service or been a loyal friend to UGHS can also be nominated. Nominations must be received no later than May 15. Nomination forms can be picked up in the high school office or downloaded from the school website at www.ug.k12.wi.us.

The purpose of the Union Grove Bronco Hall of Fame is to honor and recognize athletes and alumni who excelled in athletics or distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavor after high school.

The Union Grove High School District believes inductees will serve as an inspiration for students at Union Grove High School and wants to formally recognize and celebrate their achievements. To date, 57 individuals and three teams have been inducted into the Bronco Hall of Fame.

