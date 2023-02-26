UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School recently honored Students of the Month for January 2023.
They are: Nathan Buchanan, Katelyn DeGroot, Raymond Jensen, Breeya Katterhagen, Reagan LaPointe, Sophia Matuszek, Kenil Patel, Shannon Roberts, Emily Saunders, Alyssa Simpson, Syler Sonnenberg, Faith Smith, Soriah Verdejo and Cole Widenski.
Students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility. The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.