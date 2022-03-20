 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UGHS names students of month

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove High School faculty and administration announced these students of the month for February: Nathan Strickland, Trev Szczerba, Hunter Trovec, Nataly Schoening, Kiley Klepel, Emmy Pettit, Chloe Garross, Cade Peterson, Allison Torhorst, Daniel Kusak, Jacob Elmer, Aden Valerin, Marsha Weaver, Marly Busey and Allison Modrow.

Students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility. The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.

