UGHS names November Students of the Month

UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School administration and faculty in each department have nominated these students for Students of the Month for November:
- Agriculture: Anthony Lena
- Art: Kylie DeBerg
- Business Education: Olivia Sheahan
- English: Jayden Hohnke
- F.C.E.: Ryan Miller
- Foreign Language: Shannon Roberts
- Math: Carolyn May
- Music: Logan Bulgrin
- Physical Educaiton/Health: Andrew Cline
- Science: Cole Widenski
- Social Studies: Hannah Orcutt
- Special Education: Joey Hansen
- Technical Education: Wesley Squires
- Student Services: Jackie Geiss
- Administration: Maddie Goode