UGHS names November Students of the Month

UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School administration and faculty in each department have nominated these students for Students of the Month for November:

  • Agriculture: Anthony Lena
  • Art: Kylie DeBerg
  • Business Education: Olivia Sheahan
  • English: Jayden Hohnke
  • F.C.E.: Ryan Miller
  • Foreign Language: Shannon Roberts
  • Math: Carolyn May
  • Music: Logan Bulgrin
  • Physical Educaiton/Health: Andrew Cline
  • Science: Cole Widenski
  • Social Studies: Hannah Orcutt
  • Special Education: Joey Hansen
  • Technical Education: Wesley Squires
  • Student Services: Jackie Geiss
  • Administration: Maddie Goode
