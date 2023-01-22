UGHS names December students of the month

UNION GROVE — December students of the month at Union Grove High School have been named.
They are: Ryannah Glassen, Abigail Garbie, Lilyana Peasley, Olivia Antreassian, Emily Miller, James Babcock, Wyatt Young, Katelyn Sinner, Elena Knapp, Paige Vitek, Chloe Burmeister, Willem Riley, Abagail Puckett, Ashlyn Lowell and Katelyn Kemp.
Students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility. The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.