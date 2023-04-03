UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School had seven teams of engineering students compete at the Southeast Wisconsin Seaperch Competition on March 19.

Taking first place was the team Sharkbait, with members Colton Brouwers, Barrett Dorval, Harley Ranta and Xavier Stelmachowski. They also received the Best Obstacle award.

This year was the largest competition, with 30 teams, hosted by the Milwaukee Council of Navy League at St. Francis Deer Creek Intermediate School.

Teams from UGHS had a successful day earning every award at the high school level.

The competition involves controlling remotely operated vehicles underwater to complete obstacles and missions, and a judged presentation.

Other award winners are:

Second place: Unsinkables (Rin Brouwers, Raymond Gomez, Austin Jakes and Everly Squires).

Third place: The A-Team (Luke Baird, Ryan Miller and Tim Truchon).

Best Presentation: ROV Reapers (Cody Ashburn, Caleb Hagemann, Braxton Hinds and Cole Wicklund).

Best Mission: Gubble Buppies (Andrew Theama).

Prior to competition, students worked together to design an ROV with specific requirements, limited supplies and a $25 budget.

The students incorporated 3D printed parts and made modifications to their ROVs after testing.

The top three teams were invited to compete at the international competition at the University of Maryland in May.

The teams are led by engineering teacher Erik Wolbach.

SeaPerch is an innovative underwater robotics program that equips students, educators and parents with the resources they need to build an underwater remotely operated vehicle in an in- or out-of-school setting.