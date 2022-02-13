 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UGHS January students of the month named

UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School faculty and administration announce students of the month for January 2022.

They are Laurel Anderson, Chloe Burmeister, Carter DeGarmo, Courtney Fitzgerald, Morgan Forgette, Mackenzie Grabher, Raymond Gomez, Daniel Kusak, Ava Reed-O’Brien, Elsa Pabst, Olivia Pfeiffer, Adam Ross, Nick Sikorski, Brynn Van Swol and Sarah Zimowski,

Students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility. The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.

